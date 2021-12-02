Our union is deeply disappointed to inform you that after working diligently with your employer since mid-2020 to develop your jointly trusteed defined benefit pension plan, Vancity has abandoned their commitment to develop and implement this plan. As a credit union that prides itself on being a values-based institution, this action on the part of Vancity management is hypocritical and shameful.

As you know, the new pension was the key item in the settlement we reached in February 2020. Failing to deliver on this plan is a breach of the collective agreement. In response, our union has demanded that Vancity immediately reverse their decision. Failing that, we are prepared to utilize all the tools at our disposal to take additional action.

The BCGEU wants you to have the best retirement possible and our union is working hard to resolve this issue. I will keep you informed as we move forward over the coming weeks.

In solidarity,

Dave MacDonald, Vice-President General Services

