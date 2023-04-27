Friends,



I am pleased to advise that the following members will represent you during negotiations for the renewal of your collective agreement.



Susan Adams - VISA, Andrew Becket - CMS, Jason Lin - MSC, Melissa Maan - MSC, Norman Mah - CAPS, Samantha Moskie - CMS.

Please join me in congratulating them and, offering your support and involvement as we begin the work of preparing for negotiations to renew your collective agreement.



Please also join me in thanking Nathaniel Prakash and Ria Webster for participating in the democratic election process. All members' involvement and interest is appreciated and welcomed.



The bargaining committee will now begin preparing for negotiations for a renewal collective agreement. We will keep you informed throughout the process.



