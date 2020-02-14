Below is a list of all of your BCGEU stewards. Stewards are available to answer questions about your collective agreement, and to join you in meetings with management that could lead to discipline. As a BCGEU member, you are able to choose any Vancity steward to assist you, even if they are at a different worksite.
|
Name
|
Branch / Worksite
|
Name
|
Branch / Worksite
|
Stephanie Lin
|
#1 – Vancity Centre
|
Teresa Perri
|
#41 - Oakridge
|
Ricky Lam
|
#3 - Hastings Street
|
Laura Menzies
|
#42 - Victoria
|
Neki Kallergis
|
#3 - Hastings Street
|
Harleen Dhaliwal
|
#44 - Cedar Hills
|
Karim Haouchine
|
#3 - Hastings Street
|
Corrie Clarkson
|
#51 - Maillardville
|
Andrew Becket
|
#4 - Kitsilano
|
Jannette Nugent
|
#52 - Port Moody
|
Vina Ngo
|
#4 - Kitsilano
|
Angela Kulis
|
#53 - North Side
|
Carmela Busto
|
#6 - Burnaby Heights
|
Jackie Street
|
#59 - Royal Oak
|
Magda Duszynska
|
#6 - Burnaby Heights
|
Caroline Pomar
|
#61 - New Westminster
|
Kristina Karl
|
#10 - Downtown
|
Georgette Reyes
|
#61 - New Westminster
|
Samantha Moskie
|
#10 - Downtown
|
Norman Mah
|
CAPS
|
Kajal Dhaliwal
|
#17 – South Burnaby
|
Jasdeep Sangha
|
CAPS
|
Kito Wong-Clayon
|
#17 – South Burnaby
|
Cody Burenski
|
MSC
|
Tyler Russel
|
#18 –Pinetree
|
Bruce Hill
|
MSC
|
Terri-Lynn
|
#18 –Pinetree
|
Jennifer Hilland
|
MSC
|
Cassandra Paul
|
#23 - Langley
|
Chris Hofley
|
MSC
|
Tracey McPherson
|
#23 - Langley
|
Cesar Junio
|
MSC
|
Katia Felix Nogueira
|
#23 - Langley
|
Vicki Kwong
|
MSC
|
Michelle McLeod
|
#25 - Semiahmoo
|
Jason Lin
|
MSC
|
Mimi Murray
|
#32 - Surrey Central
|
Susan Adams
|
MSC
|
Ria Webster
|
#36 - Mission
|
Gurmeet Singh
|
MSC (Surrey)
|
Jeanette Kumar
|
#41 - Oakridge
|
Nathaniel Prakash
|
MSC (Surrey)
If you have any questions about stewards or the Union, please contact your local BCGEU office:
Victoria Area Office: 250-388-9948 | Toll Free: 1-800-667-1033
Fraser Valley Area Office: 604-882-0111 | Toll Free: 1-800-667-1103
Lower Mainland Area Office: 604-215-1499 | Toll Free: 1-888-238-0239
Download PDF of notice here
UWU/MoveUP
Do you like this post?