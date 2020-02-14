B.C.'S UNION SINCE 1919
  2. Vancity Stewards *Revised* - BCGEU

Published on February 14, 2020

Below is a list of all of your BCGEU stewards. Stewards are available to answer questions about your collective agreement, and to join you in meetings with management that could lead to discipline. As a BCGEU member, you are able to choose any Vancity steward to assist you, even if they are at a different worksite.

Name

Branch / Worksite

Stephanie Lin

#1 – Vancity Centre

Teresa Perri

#41 - Oakridge

Ricky Lam

#3 - Hastings Street

Laura Menzies

#42 - Victoria

Neki Kallergis

#3 - Hastings Street

Harleen Dhaliwal

#44 - Cedar Hills

Karim Haouchine

#3 - Hastings Street

Corrie Clarkson

#51 - Maillardville

Andrew Becket

#4 - Kitsilano

Jannette Nugent

#52 - Port Moody

Vina Ngo

#4 - Kitsilano

Angela Kulis

#53 - North Side

Carmela Busto

#6 - Burnaby Heights

Jackie Street

#59 - Royal Oak

Magda Duszynska

#6 - Burnaby Heights

Caroline Pomar

#61 - New Westminster

Kristina Karl

#10 - Downtown

Georgette Reyes

#61 - New Westminster

Samantha Moskie

#10 - Downtown

Norman Mah

CAPS

Kajal Dhaliwal

#17 – South Burnaby

Jasdeep Sangha

CAPS

Kito Wong-Clayon

#17 – South Burnaby

Cody Burenski

MSC

Tyler Russel

#18 –Pinetree

Bruce Hill

MSC

Terri-Lynn

#18 –Pinetree

Jennifer Hilland

MSC

Cassandra Paul

#23 - Langley

Chris Hofley

MSC

Tracey McPherson

#23 - Langley

Cesar Junio

MSC

Katia Felix Nogueira

#23 - Langley

Vicki Kwong

MSC

Michelle McLeod

#25 - Semiahmoo

Jason Lin

MSC

Mimi Murray

#32 - Surrey Central

Susan Adams

MSC

Ria Webster

#36 - Mission

Gurmeet Singh

MSC (Surrey)

Jeanette Kumar

#41 - Oakridge

Nathaniel Prakash

MSC (Surrey)

 

If you have any questions about stewards or the Union, please contact your local BCGEU office:

Victoria Area Office: 250-388-9948 | Toll Free: 1-800-667-1033
Fraser Valley Area Office: 604-882-0111 | Toll Free: 1-800-667-1103
Lower Mainland Area Office: 604-215-1499 | Toll Free: 1-888-238-0239

Download PDF of notice here 

