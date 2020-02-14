Below is a list of all of your BCGEU stewards. Stewards are available to answer questions about your collective agreement, and to join you in meetings with management that could lead to discipline. As a BCGEU member, you are able to choose any Vancity steward to assist you, even if they are at a different worksite.

Name Branch / Worksite Name Branch / Worksite Stephanie Lin #1 – Vancity Centre Teresa Perri #41 - Oakridge Ricky Lam #3 - Hastings Street Laura Menzies #42 - Victoria Neki Kallergis #3 - Hastings Street Harleen Dhaliwal #44 - Cedar Hills Karim Haouchine #3 - Hastings Street Corrie Clarkson #51 - Maillardville Andrew Becket #4 - Kitsilano Jannette Nugent #52 - Port Moody Vina Ngo #4 - Kitsilano Angela Kulis #53 - North Side Carmela Busto #6 - Burnaby Heights Jackie Street #59 - Royal Oak Magda Duszynska #6 - Burnaby Heights Caroline Pomar #61 - New Westminster Kristina Karl #10 - Downtown Georgette Reyes #61 - New Westminster Samantha Moskie #10 - Downtown Norman Mah CAPS Kajal Dhaliwal #17 – South Burnaby Jasdeep Sangha CAPS Kito Wong-Clayon #17 – South Burnaby Cody Burenski MSC Tyler Russel #18 –Pinetree Bruce Hill MSC Terri-Lynn #18 –Pinetree Jennifer Hilland MSC Cassandra Paul #23 - Langley Chris Hofley MSC Tracey McPherson #23 - Langley Cesar Junio MSC Katia Felix Nogueira #23 - Langley Vicki Kwong MSC Michelle McLeod #25 - Semiahmoo Jason Lin MSC Mimi Murray #32 - Surrey Central Susan Adams MSC Ria Webster #36 - Mission Gurmeet Singh MSC (Surrey) Jeanette Kumar #41 - Oakridge Nathaniel Prakash MSC (Surrey)

If you have any questions about stewards or the Union, please contact your local BCGEU office:

Victoria Area Office: 250-388-9948 | Toll Free: 1-800-667-1033

Fraser Valley Area Office: 604-882-0111 | Toll Free: 1-800-667-1103

Lower Mainland Area Office: 604-215-1499 | Toll Free: 1-888-238-0239

Download PDF of notice here



