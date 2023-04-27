Click here to find info on COVID-19

Vancouver Aboriginal Child and Family Services Society - Union Worksite Visit – 2020 Yukon

Published on October 16, 2023

On Wednesday, October 18th your Local Executive member April Duffield, along with steward Patricia Phillips will visit your worksite.


This is an opportunity for you to connect with union leaders and share your workplace issues.

Schedule:

Child Protection and Family Services
2020 Yukon Street, Vancouver
(Community Meeting Room)
Time: 1:30 – 3:30pm
 
April and Patricia are looking forward to meeting you.
 
Alix Born
Team Lead
(pronoun: she/her or they/them)
 

Download PDF of notice here



