As a result of the union's call for three bargaining committee member nominations, I am pleased to announce that the following members have been acclaimed to the union bargaining committee:
- Brandon Cloutier
- Karen Pelletier
- Kortni Tallos
The union bargaining committee will be meeting in the near future to prepare bargaining proposals. We will also be scheduling bargaining dates with your employer.
Please complete and return the attached bargaining questionnaire by March 31, 2023, to attention: Kay Sinclair by scanning and emailing or faxing as follows:
BCGEU Lower Mainland Area Office
130-2920 Virtual Way, Vancouver
Email: [email protected]
Fax: 604-215-1410
Your completed bargaining questionnaires will be very helpful when we are drafting the bargaining proposals.
In solidarity
Kay Sinclair
Staff Representative
