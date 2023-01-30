As a result of the union's call for three bargaining committee member nominations, I am pleased to announce that the following members have been acclaimed to the union bargaining committee:

Brandon Cloutier

Karen Pelletier

Kortni Tallos

The union bargaining committee will be meeting in the near future to prepare bargaining proposals. We will also be scheduling bargaining dates with your employer.



Please complete and return the attached bargaining questionnaire by March 31, 2023, to attention: Kay Sinclair by scanning and emailing or faxing as follows:



BCGEU Lower Mainland Area Office

130-2920 Virtual Way, Vancouver

Email: [email protected]

Fax: 604-215-1410



Your completed bargaining questionnaires will be very helpful when we are drafting the bargaining proposals.



In solidarity



Kay Sinclair

Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here

Download PDF of bargaining survey here





UWU/MoveUP