I am pleased to announce that Lakeshia Hanson-Ford was the successful candidate for the Indigenous bargaining committee member on the Union bargaining committee.

I wish to thank Jamie Dexel and Lorinda Seto for their on-going support and valuable input and perspectives as we continue through the bargaining process.

The Union bargaining committee is comprised of:

Yasna Baeza

Cecilia Bravo

Rocky Breitkreuz

Lakeshia Hanson-Ford

The Union bargaining committee and the Employer bargaining committee met to bargain the new collective agreement on October 27th, November 8th, and November 15th.

We have made progress in terms of signing off on non-monetary language and some monetary language.

We are still discussing and negotiating significant monetary proposals such as health and welfare benefits, pension plan, and wages.

As such, additional bargaining dates have been scheduled for December 7th, 8th, 12th, and 19th.

If you have any questions, please contact one of the bargaining committee members.

In solidarity

Kay Sinclair

Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP