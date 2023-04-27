Click here to find info on COVID-19

  1. News - BC General Employees' Union
  2. Vancouver Aboriginal Health Society Union Worksite Visit - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Vancouver Aboriginal Health Society Union Worksite Visit - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on October 16, 2023

On Wednesday, October 18th your Local Executive member April Duffield, along with steward Patricia Phillips from Vancouver Aboriginal Child and Family Services will visit your worksite.

This is an opportunity for you to connect with union leaders and share your workplace issues.  

Schedule:

Primary Care
449 East Hastings Street
Time: 9:30 – 10:30 am
Member host: Gabriella Fournier, steward

Early Years
717 Princess Street
Time: 11am to noon
Member host: Trevor Epp, steward

April and Patricia are looking forward to meeting you.

Alix Born
Team Lead
(pronoun: she/her or they/them)


Download PDF of notice here

UWU/MoveUP