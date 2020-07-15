 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
Published on July 15, 2020

Thank you to those who submitted their names as nominees for the two Steward positions available at VCH.

Please be advised that Wei-Chin (Jean) Ke and Jeromie Williams have been elected as your newest VCH Stewards.

Should you have any questions regarding your Collective Agreement or should you require the support of a Steward, please contact the BCGEU local area office at area03@BCGEU.ca.

 

In Solidarity,

Masoud Aminzavvar - Local 803 Chairperson
Katie Smith - Staff Representative


