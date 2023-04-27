Your bargaining committee held several bargaining meetings with your employer. Your committee successfully addressed several of the union's proposals through joint negotiations. However, several of your key priority items are still outstanding. Therefore, we continue to pursue those important proposals at this time.



Another bargaining meeting with your employer is being scheduled.



We look forward to soon being in a position to meet with you in order to provide you all with a more detailed update.



Thank you for your continued support.



Important Reminder



Upon the completion of bargaining, a ratification vote will be held of all eligible members . Members need to be registered and have a personal email address on file in order to receive a ballot.



Member Portal



Please remind your coworkers to sign up to get important updates by email and ensure that their contact information is current. If you know a co-worker who is not getting these emails, forward this to them and tell them to sign up here. If they aren't getting emails, we don't have their contact info.



In solidarity



Dean Cadieux, Bargaining Unit Chairperson

Malena Acosta, Bargaining Unit Member

Brad Jannaway, Bargaining Unit Member

Doreen Smith, Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here

UWU/MoveUP