Do you have a passion for health and safety?

Have you always wanted to be a part of the team that helps keep your work site as safe as possible?



If so, your union is seeking expressions of interest to join the OHS committee at your worksite. Once you have been appointed to the committee as a Union representative you will be provided 2-day basic OHS course within 6 months of the appointment and then you are entitled to annual OHS education training every year after that.



Follow this link to find out more information about the duties of an OHS Representative:

https://ohs.bcgeu.ca/ohs_rep_job_description



To join your OHS committee you can fill out an expression of interest here:

https://ohs.bcgeu.ca/ohs_rep



We look forward to hearing from you.



In Solidarity



Matt Damario

Local 1203 Chairperson



