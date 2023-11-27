Your bargaining committee for VSOCC began negotiations with the employer on November 29th and continued for a second day on November 30, 2023. Our first scheduled day on November 28th was postponed due to staff illness.

The parties exchanged their complete packages of non-monetary proposals and have reached agreement on 16 of them. Approximately 14 non-monetary proposals are outstanding. Near the end of the day on November 30th, the parties also exchanged their monetary proposal packages. Monetary negotiations will begin after the parties have reached agreement or impasse on all non‑monetary proposals.

We resume bargaining on January 15, 2024, and have an additional bargaining date set for January 17th. We will keep you informed as negotiations progress.

If you know a member who didn't get this bulletin, please send them a copy. They should log on to the MY BCGEU member portal-my.bcgeu.ca-to give or update their email address. Go to my.bcgeu.ca/signup to create an account.

Thank you for your patience and support throughout this lengthy process. If you have any questions or concerns, please reach out to an elected member of your bargaining committee.

In solidarity,

Jasna Lugonjic, Bargaining Committee Member

Charlotte Mangilit, Bargaining Committee Member

Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations Department

