Your bargaining committee for VSOCC has resumed preparing for negotiations with the Employer. Earlier efforts were unavoidably delayed due to unplanned staff absence.



The committee and staff negotiator met on October 18th and completed training in the process and pitfalls of bargaining and reviewed your bargaining survey priorities. At our next meetings on November 21st and 23rd, we will finish reviewing the entire collective agreement and prepare bargaining proposals for the negotiating table.



We are bargaining with VSOCC on November 28th, 29th, and 30th, and will send another update after that.



Thank you for your patience and support throughout this lengthy process. If you have any questions or concerns, please reach out to an elected member of your bargaining committee.



