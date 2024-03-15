We are pleased to confirm the details of the ratification information meeting and vote for the renewed collective agreement for VSOCC.

Ratification Information Meeting

All employees are strongly encouraged to attend the ratification information meeting. If you cannot attend, please speak with a member of the bargaining committee before you vote.

Date: Wednesday, March 20, 2024

Time: 7:00 PM to 8:30 PM

How: Check your email or speak with a member of your bargaining committee for meeting participation details

Voting Information

Next Wednesday, we will email you a link to vote online and your unique voting credential. Voting will open on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, at 8:30 PM and will close on Friday, March 22, 2024, at 4:00 PM. Please participate and vote. This is the only method for casting a ballot.

The voting credential will be emailed to you from [email protected]. Please add this email address as a contact or approved sender in your email client-this will help ensure the credential is delivered to your inbox.

All employees of VSOCC in the bargaining unit represented by the BCGEU are eligible to vote on ratification.

Troubleshooting

If you still do not have a voting credential after checking junk/spam and quarantine folders, this is likely because the BCGEU does not have your personal email address. If this is you, or if you experience problems casting your voting, contact the BCGEU Negotiations Department at [email protected] (preferred), or by calling 604-291-9611, ASAP after voting opens and by no later than Thursday, March 21, 2024 at 4:30 PM. This will allow enough time for problems to be addressed before voting closes. Phone support is available only during regular BCGEU office hours.

Ratification Document

When you vote, you will be voting on whether to accept the entire tentative agreement contained in a ratification document that will be emailed to you on Monday or Tuesday next week. The ratification document is lengthy, and we will only speak to the highlights in the meetings. It is very important that you read the entire ratification document in advance so you can understand everything you are voting on, and so you can ask any questions you have at the meeting. Again, you can expect a link to the ratification document early next week. Your bargaining committee recommends that you vote "yes" to accept the new agreement.

Highlights of the tentative agreement can be found in our March 1, 2024 bulletin.

In solidarity,

Jasna Lugonjic, Bargaining Committee Member

Charlotte Mangilit, Bargaining Committee Member

Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations Department

