Your bargaining committee for VSOCC held a fourth day of negotiations with the employer on February 23rd. The parties reached agreement on two more non-monetary proposals, bringing the total number agreed to 25. Approximately five non-monetary proposals remain outstanding and are at impasse.



The parties then began substantive negotiations on monetary proposals. Your bargaining committee and the employer identified several areas of agreement and had constructive discussions overall. The day ended with your bargaining committee tabling revised versions of 13 monetary proposals and withdrawing six others to narrow its focus on your top priorities. We are scheduled to continue negotiations this Friday, March 1st.



Thank you for your patience and support throughout this lengthy process. If you have any questions or concerns, please reach out to an elected member of your bargaining committee.



In solidarity,



Jasna Lugonjic, Bargaining Committee Member

Charlotte Mangilit, Bargaining Committee Member

Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations Department







UWU/MoveUP