Vancouver Talmud Torah School - bargaining update - BCGEU
Published on April 01, 2021
The Employer presented the Union with their comprehensive package proposal when we were in bargaining on March 15, 2021. This is in response to all of our proposals to date, including monetary items. Your bargaining committee has prepared its response and we continue negotiations on April 6 and 7. We have some challenging items to discuss but remain cautiously optimistic that we can work through those remaining items.
We know that members have been waiting a long time for us to conclude negotiations on our first agreement with the BCGEU. We thank you for your continued patience and support.
