The Employer presented the Union with their comprehensive package proposal when we were in bargaining on March 15, 2021. This is in response to all of our proposals to date, including monetary items. Your bargaining committee has prepared its response and we continue negotiations on April 6 and 7. We have some challenging items to discuss but remain cautiously optimistic that we can work through those remaining items.

We know that members have been waiting a long time for us to conclude negotiations on our first agreement with the BCGEU. We thank you for your continued patience and support.

To help ensure you receive a copy of future updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can use the same form.

Please forward to anyone we may have missed.





In solidarity,

Your bargaining committee:

Keri Smith, Chair

Tamsin Morrell, Member

Selena Kongpreecha, Staff Representative - Negotiations

Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP