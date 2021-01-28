In January, Andrea Davis left our bargaining team and has been replaced by Selena Kongpreecha. Some of you may remember her from when we held membership meetings in preparation for bargaining. She worked with our bargaining team to prepare for negotiations and attended the first session with our Employer. We welcome Selena, and thank Andrea for all her work with us and wish her well.

Since our last bargaining update, we met with the Employer twice in November and continued to have productive discussions. On December 7, we tabled our monetary package, and returned to the table on January 25, 2021. Discussions remain constructive and we feel positive that we have been able to resolve many of our non-monetary issues collaboratively. We expect that discussions will get more challenging as we narrow our focus on identifying what need to get a tentative agreement.

Our next bargaining date is scheduled for February 4 and will update you again after we have met.

Thank you for your continued patience and support.

In solidarity,

Keri Smith, Bargaining Committee Chair

Tamsin Morrell, Bargaining Committee Member

Selena Kongpreecha, Staff Representative – Negotiations

UWU/MoveUP