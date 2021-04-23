As part of its preparations, your bargaining committee is looking for your feedback on your priorities for extended health and welfare benefits.

Information about your current extended health and welfare benefits can be found in your collective agreement and your benefit plan booklet.

Examples of different types of extended health and welfare benefits include the following, though this is not a complete list:

Extended Health

- Eye exams

- Eyeglasses, contact lenses, laser vison correction

- Paramedical coverage, e.g. massage therapist, chiropractor, podiatrist, naturopath, psychologist, physiotherapist, registered clinical counsellor

- Prescription drug coverage

- Hearing aids

- Medical items/services, e.g. orthotics/orthopedic shoes, diabetic equipment, mobility aids

- Hospital accommodation

- Accidental dental

- Emergency transportation, e.g. ambulance

- Dental benefits, e.g. basic, major/restorative (may include dental implants), orthodontics/braces

- Travel health benefits

Employee and Family Assistance Plan (EFAP)

- Typically a series of sessions with a professional on a short-term basis to help address immediate needs

- If longer-term support is needed, the EFAP may help suggest appropriate additional services (fees for additional services are not covered)

- Examples: Well-Being (stress, mental health concerns, grief and loss, crisis situations); Relationships/Family (communication, separation/divorce, parenting); Addictions; Legal Advice; Financial Guidance (debt management, bankruptcy, retirement); Nutrition; Physical Health

Short-Term Disability / Wage Indemnity

Long-Term Disability

Retirement Security

- Pension plan, group registered retirement savings plan (RRSP)

Group Life Insurance

Accidental Death and Dismemberment (AD&D) Coverage

Please ask a worksite member of your bargaining committee, a worksite steward, or your local BCGEU area office for a link to the online survey and fill it out by Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at 5:00 PM . If you know someone at your worksite who is a BCGEU member, but has not received this survey, please pass it on!

If you were forwarded this email, make sure we have your current home email address by providing it to a member of your bargaining committee, a worksite steward or your local BCGEU area office. Providing your home email address will help ensure you receive important bargaining information and that you are able to participate in electronic votes.

In solidarity,

Tina Campbell, Bargaining Committee Chair

Heather de Lange, Bargaining Committee Member

Colleen Sarrazin, Bargaining Committee Member

Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations

