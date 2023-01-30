Your bargaining committee met with the employer on January 25, 2023 and reached a tentative agreement to bring back for you to vote on. Full details are provided in the attached document which includes two parts (part one and part two). A meeting to answer questions has been set for Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at 7 p.m. at the worksite.



An online vote is scheduled for Thursday, February 2, 2023.



Your bargaining committee is recommending acceptance of the offer.



This vote will be conducted using secure electronic voting. When voting opens, you will receive an email with a link to vote online and your unique voting credential. Voting will be on Thursday, February 2, 2023, from 8:30 a.m. to Friday, February 3, 2023 12:30 p.m. Please participate and vote. This is the only method for casting a ballot.



A member who does not receive a voting credential (likely because the BCGEU does not have their personal email address), or who experiences problems casting their vote, should contact the BCGEU Negotiations Department at [email protected] or by calling 604-291-9611 or toll free at 1-800-663-1674, ASAP after voting opens and by no later than February 2, 2023 at 3 p.m. This will allow enough time for problems to be addressed before voting closes.



A member without a personal email address may request the assistance of a bargaining committee member to help set one up.



Again, we strongly recommend acceptance of the offer.



In solidarity,



Spencer Bigford, Bargaining Committee Chair

Chrystal Halvorson, Bargaining Committee Member

Deb Wilson, Staff Representative, Negotiations Department



Download PDF of notice here

Download PDF of terms of settlement part 1 here

Download PDF of terms of settlement part 2 here



