Members at Vantage Living Inc. voted almost 84% in favour of a strike. This strong strike mandate sends a clear message to the Employer that its insulting monetary offer is unacceptable, and that you are united behind your bargaining committee to negotiate the fair deal that you deserve.



Now What?



Now that you have voted in favour of striking, we are in a legal position to action a strike, subject to any essential services negotiations that may be required. However, for now, you are not on strike. We have 90 days (until late-January 2023) to commence a strike on the mandate you provided. We will keep you informed as we prepare for potential job action.



The Employer has contacted us and said it wishes to continue negotiations on November 22ndand 23rdas previously scheduled. We will attend this bargaining with your strong strike mandate in hand.



What About the Transfer of Kiwanis Manor to Another Employer?



As you know, Vantage has announced the transfer of its Kiwanis Manor assisting living site to another employer effective on or around November 30, 2022.



For employees at Lakeside Manor, this transfer will have no impact on bargaining. Vantage Living remains your employer, and we will continue to press for a fair deal through negotiations and strike action if required.



For employees at Kiwanis Manor, there will be a process separate from bargaining whereby you will be offered continued employment with the new employer. The terms of the existing (expired) collective agreement will continue to apply to the new employer. Negotiations for renewal of the collective agreement will resume with your new employer after the transfer has concluded.



Thank you for your ongoing patience and support throughout this lengthy process.



In solidarity,



Spencer Bigford, Bargaining Committee Chair (Lakeside Manor)

Luz Dionela, Bargaining Committee Member (Kiwanis Manor)

Chrystal Halvorson, Bargaining Committee Member (Lakeside Manor)

Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations Department







