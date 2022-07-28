Click here to find info on COVID-19

Published on August 15, 2022

 

Do you have questions about the Union?Members of your Local Executive are visiting andwould like to hear from you!

Members of your Local 803 Executive will be doing a Member-to-Member campaign at your worksite. The Local Executive wants to hear about your workplace issues, your concerns and answer any questions you may have.

  • Date:            August 16, 2022
  • Time:           10:00 AM – 11:00 AM
  • Location:     Pemberton Health Centre
                         403 Portage Road, Pemberton


In solidarity,

Masoud Aminzavvar
Local 803 Chairperson

Nadja Komnenic
Staff Representative

