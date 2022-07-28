Do you have questions about the Union?Members of your Local Executive are visiting andwould like to hear from you!
Members of your Local 803 Executive will be doing a Member-to-Member campaign at your worksite. The Local Executive wants to hear about your workplace issues, your concerns and answer any questions you may have.
- Date: August 16, 2022
- Time: 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM
-
Location: Pemberton Health Centre
403 Portage Road, Pemberton
In solidarity,
Masoud Aminzavvar
Local 803 Chairperson
Nadja Komnenic
Staff Representative
Download PDF of notice here
UWU/MoveUP
Do you like this post?
BCGEU Headquarters is on the unceded and shared traditional territory of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Skxwú7mesh (Squamish) & Səlí̓ lwətaʔ (Tsleil-Waututh) peoples.