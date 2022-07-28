Do you have questions about the Union?Members of your Local Executive are visiting andwould like to hear from you!

Members of your Local 803 Executive will be doing a Member-to-Member campaign at your worksite. The Local Executive wants to hear about your workplace issues, your concerns and answer any questions you may have.





Date: August 16, 2022

Time: 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Location: Pemberton Health Centre

403 Portage Road, Pemberton



In solidarity,



Masoud Aminzavvar

Local 803 Chairperson



Nadja Komnenic

Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP