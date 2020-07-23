Ensuring the health and safety of everyone who enters our buildings is paramount as we move through this next phase of the pandemic.
As part of Phase 3 of the provincial Restart Plan, the BCGEU has been working over the past several weeks to develop protocols and put in safety measures that will allow us to safely re-open all of our offices to staff and members. To that end, the BCGEU is starting a phased re-opening of all offices beginning Monday, July 20th. Staff will be returning to the offices under new, enhanced safety protocols. Members may not attend the offices until staff have had sufficient time to assess and adjust to the new protocols. After that period, members will be able to attend their office by appointment only. Check back here regularly for updates on when access to the offices will be available to members.
VIHA Vacation Scheduling Memo dated July 21, 2020 - BCGEU
Published on July 23, 2020
Your union was made aware of the recent memo distributed by VIHA in relation to vacation scheduling. It is our opinion that this memo is misleading and fails to note key Collective Agreement rights our members have regarding vacation scheduling.
You have a right under Article 18.5 to carry over five (5) days of vacation each year to a maximum bank of ten (10) days. You need not offer any explanation to carry over vacation nor does it require any approval from your employer or manager.
You are not compelled, as per Article 18.5, to schedule your remaining vacation (less carryover) until September 30, 2020. We do note that waiting until the last possible moment may limit the vacation windows you may want.
It is unfortunate that VIHA glazed over these facts and yet took the time to note the carryover entitlement of other VIHA employees. Your union brought up vacation scheduling and carryover during the pandemic and urged the employer to allow a larger carryover or larger one-time bank. They failed to recognize your efforts and commitment to the public and were completely dismissive of our request.
If any manager attempts to deny you these rights, please seek out a steward and consider your rights to grieve.