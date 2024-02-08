Your collective agreement expired on October 30, 2023 and it remains in full effect until a new agreement is negotiated. Your bargaining committee will need your input in order to identify membership priorities and draft "new" proposed changes to the agreement. This will be your opportunity to have a direct effect on the bargaining process. Please take a few minutes to complete the questionnaire, which is attached.



Your responses will be reviewed by the BCGEU bargaining committee and will be kept confidential. The committee will provide you with ongoing updates once bargaining commences with the Employer.



The deadline to complete the questionnaire is 5:00 pm Thursday, February 22, 2024.



Please return via facsimile to 604-215-1410, e-mailed to [email protected] or mailed to the office:



Attn: Katie Gravestock, Staff Representative

BCGEU Lower Mainland Area Office

#130 - 2920 Virtual Way, Vancouver, BC V5M 0C4



In solidarity,



Alix Born, Assistant Coordinator

Katie Gravestock, Staff Representative



Download PDF of bulletin here

Download PDF of bargaining survey here





UWU/MoveUP