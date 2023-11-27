The Union is now preparing for the upcoming round of collective bargaining. Your current collective agreement with the Employer expired on October 30, 2023. The current collective agreement is in full force and effect while we bargain a new collective agreement.



In preparation for negotiations, a new bargaining committee must be elected to participate in the bargaining process. Nominations are now open for Two (2) Bargaining Committee Members. We need your help and participation to elect:

One (1) Bargaining Committee Member

One (1) Alternate Bargaining Committee Member

The Union provides training to the members of the bargaining committee and the committee members will work directly with the BCGEU Staff Representatives during negotiations.



To be nominated, a member and nominator must complete the nomination form and return it to the BCGEU Lower Mainland office no later than 5:00 pm on Tuesday, January 2, 2024. Nominations received after this time will not be considered. If there are more nominations than positions available, the Union will conduct an election. Nominations are to be returned via facsimile to 604-215-1410, e-mailed or mailed to the office:



Katie Gravestock, Staff Representative Email: [email protected]

BCGEU Lower Mainland Area Office Phone: 604-215-1499

#130 - 2920 Virtual Way, Vancouver, BC V5M 0C4 Fax: 604-215-1410



Important Deadlines

Members are reminded that:

The deadline to submit nominations is: Tuesday, January 2, 2024, at 5:00 p.m.; and

The deadline for nominees to submit ONE "8 ½x11" information sheet is: Wednesday, January 3, 2024, at 5:00 pm

Details of the election procedure will be distributed after the nomination period closes on January 2, 2024. Please do not hesitate to reach out if you have any questions! Thank you for your participation in this important process.



In solidarity,



Katie Gravestock

Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here

Download PDF of nomination form here