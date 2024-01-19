The Union is pleased to announce that Wanda Gray has been acclaimed as the Bargaining Committee Member at your worksite, Village Day Care Society.

Bargaining preparation is underway and soon you will be sent a bargaining survey.

The current collective agreement is in full force and effect while we bargain a new collective agreement.

In solidarity,

Alix Born, Assistant Coordinator

Katie Gravestock, Staff Representative

UWU/MoveUP