As you already know, picketing has been in effect at the various distribution centres and warehouses since Monday August 15. As job action continues, customers may become frustrated at the inconvenience caused by the job action, which increases the risk of violent behaviour.



In B.C., you have the regulated right to a workplace free of violence and your employer must take all steps that they can to minimize the risk of violence. This is inclusive of verbal harassment and intimidating behaviour. The OHS Regulation Section 4.27 defines violence as:



“The attempted or actual exercise by a person, other than a worker, of any physical force so as to cause injury to a worker, and includes any threatening statement or behaviour which gives a worker reasonable cause to believe that he or she is at risk of injury.”



We are advising that workers in our retail locations do the following:

Ensure that the employer has provided the worksite with the process for reporting violent incidents, and that the process is posted on the worksite OHS board

Request a review of the violence risk assessment through your worksite OHS Committee or supervisor

If a customer becomes aggressive or gives you cause to believe they may escalate to violence, do the following:

Do not engage physically with the customer

Know your SPACE:

o S tay a safe distance

o P rotect yourself from injury

o A ssess the situation

o C ontrol your emotions

o E nvironment - be aware of your surroundings



The employer must ensure that a worker reporting an injury or adverse symptom as a result of an incident of violence is advised to consult a physician of the worker's choice for treatment or referral.



As always, you have the right to refuse unsafe work. If you encounter a situation where the work is unsafe for you to perform, follow the process outlined here.



If you have any further questions or concerns, contact your local steward, elected representative, or reach out to us at [email protected].



