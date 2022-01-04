The Public Service Pension Plan will be hosting a special webinar for correctional officers that will cover the recently announced improvements to your pension plan.



Topics of the upcoming webinar will include:

The benefits of the plan

What is changing starting April 1, 2022

How to read your annual Member's Benefit Statement

The tools and features of My Account on the plan website



Read more details about the forthcoming pension changes in this bulletin sent to members in corrections.



There are two sessions you can choose from:

Session 1: Tuesday, January 18-9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.



Session 2: Thursday, January 20-6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.



We are pleased to see these pension changes, as it is a direct result of years of advocacy by our union to improve the value of your pension.

You are encouraged to register for the webinar and find out what these pension changes mean for you.

UWU/MoveUP