  2. Well-Being Services (NSV) Ltd. - Bargaining update #10 – Negotiations continue - BCGEU

Published on November 13, 2020

Your bargaining committee and employer met in negotiations today after having last met for two days back in August. Now that the outcome of the provincial election is final, both parties have more certainty about what lies ahead for the seniors' care sector, and specifically government's commitment to make the temporary pandemic-related 'single site' wage increases permanent. With this clearer sense that government will make wage levelling permanent, your bargaining committee today tabled a complete settlement package for the employer to consider.

We are scheduled to meet the employer in bargaining again on November 23rd and 25th as we continue progress towards renewal of the collective agreement. We will provide you with a further update by November 27th.

Thank you for your ongoing patience and support throughout this lengthy process.

In solidarity,

Karen Dalton, Bargaining Committee Chair
Edith Eggimann, Bargaining Committee Member
Randi Halliday, Bargaining Committee Member
Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations

 

