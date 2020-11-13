×

BCGEU OFFICE RE-OPENING PLANS (Updated Nov. 8) :

Ensuring the health and safety of everyone who enters our buildings is paramount to us as we continue to adapt to the challenges that COVID-19 present to us.

On November 7, 2020, the Provincial Health Officer made a number of orders that affect our office openings. As a result, the BCGEU has made the decision to close the Lower Mainland, Fraser Valley and Headquarters offices starting Monday, November 9, 2020 for a minimum of two weeks.

The other BCGEU offices will remain open with members able to attend meetings by appointment only and guided by in-person meetings principles . Members will be required to complete and return a declaration BEFORE attending an appointment at a BCGEU office, confirming that they have read, understood and will comply with all safety protocols while at the office.

As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change, please check back here regularly for any updates to the office re-opening and/or protocols.