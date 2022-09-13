Your bargaining committee has been actively preparing to negotiate renewal of the collective agreements for all nine Well Being Services Ltd. / Retirement Concepts sites represented by the BCGEU.

In July, the bargaining committee members from your worksite spent three days carefully reviewing your entire collective agreement as a first step in preparing proposals for the negotiating table. In late-August, your committee members met again, this time with the staff negotiator, for training in the process and pitfalls of bargaining and to review your bargaining survey priorities and continue developing proposals. Based on your priorities and the work of your committee members, the staff negotiator is now drafting proposals for the committee's consideration. Your bargaining committee will meet once more later this month to finalize proposals for tabling with the employer.

In the meantime, we will reach out to the employer to set bargaining dates and will share these dates with you. Thank you for your patience and solidarity throughout this lengthy process. If you have any questions or concerns, please speak with a worksite member of your bargaining committee.

In solidarity,

Auburn Seniors Village Bargaining Committee Members

- Raymond Matte

- Taryn Marble

Comox Valley Seniors Village and Casa Loma Seniors Village Bargaining Committee Members

- Bill Clayton

- Christine Cybulski

Guildford Seniors Village Bargaining Committee Members

- Almira Galvez

- Avtar Bharaj

Nanaimo Seniors Village Bargaining Committee Members

- VACANT-please contact the BCGEU Negotiations Department or Area Office if you are interested in representing your worksite in bargaining

Peace Portal Seniors Village Bargaining Committee Members

- Jas Randhawa

- Erlinda Bailio

Renfrew Care Centre Bargaining Committee Members

- Manny Carganilla

- Jo-Ann Medel

Rosemary Heights Seniors Village Bargaining Committee Members

- Supinder Singh Sethi

- Jessie Jagpal

The Wellesley Bargaining Committee Members

- Lorne Cragg

- Tom Palmer

White Rock Seniors Village Bargaining Committee Members

- Jenny Joly

- Jessie Bains





