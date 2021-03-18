This is a reminder that the deadline to cast a ballot in the strike vote for Nanaimo Seniors Village is today--Thursday, March 18, 2021--at 5:00 PM. Your bargaining committee strongly encourages you to vote "yes" to show the employer you are prepared to go on strike for the fair deal you deserve.

How to Vote

You should have received an email with a link to vote online and your unique voting credential shortly before voting opened on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at 8:30 PM. This is the only way to cast a vote.

If you did not receive a voting credential, please first check your email junk or spam folder to see if it is there. If it is not, or if you experience problems casting your vote, contact [email protected] and/or the Returning Officer, Ryan Stewart, at [email protected] or by calling 604-291-9611 or toll-free 1-833-837-5223 by no later than Thursday, March 18, 2021 at 4:00 PM. This will allow enough time for problems to be addressed before voting closes.

Again, your bargaining committee strongly encourages you to vote "yes" to strike.

In solidarity,

Karen Dalton, Bargaining Committee Chair

Edith Eggimann, Bargaining Committee Member

Randi Halliday, Bargaining Committee Member

Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations

Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP