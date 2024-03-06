Now that you are members of the BCGEU, you will be covered by the Community Social Services Sectoral Collective Agreement. The non-monetary parts of the agreement are in effect at your workplace as of December 4th, 2023.

The monetary parts of your new collective agreement will take effect on June 5th, 2024.



Your collective agreement spells out your legal rights at work. Your agreement is a sectoral agreement negotiated between workers in community social services represented by an association of unions (CSSBA) and an association of your employers. We negotiate with the collective power of 16,000 community social service workers to achieve higher wages, benefits and better working conditions than a small workplace could get on their own. Our strength is in numbers.



Here are some of the rights you have now under your collective agreement:



The employer will need to just cause to suspend or dismiss and a union member & the burden of proof is on the employer for disciplinary action

The right to have steward in any meeting that could lead to discipline and assistance in making sure the rules are followed

The right to be booked off for union training

No contracting out that will result in employee layoffs

Transparent job postings

A copy of your job description

Regular Labour Management meetings to deal with issues as they arise

Seniority rights



You can read your collective agreement here. Talk to stewards at your workplace to learn more about your agreement and how it applies to you and your coworkers.



We are currently preparing for Local Issues negotiations. If you have not yet filled out the survey, please click on this link to fill it out: https://form.123formbuilder.com/6603099/local-issues-bargaining-questionnaire-wellspring-support



Your Stewards committee and Staff Representative will be reviewing your survey responses to come up with proposals for a Local Issues Addendum to our collective agreement.



Please mark your calendars for a General Union Meeting on Tuesday, March 19th where we will be discussing Local Issues Addendum negotiations. Keep an eye on your email inbox for more details of the meeting.



In solidarity,



Kathleen Mann, Staff Representative

Jaela Villegas, Staff Representative – Organizing

Kate Banky, Local 301 Chair



