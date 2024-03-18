Hello,



You are invited to a General Town Hall meeting next week on Tuesday, March 19 @ 5PM.



The purpose of this meeting is to discuss your Local Issues negotiations ahead of the scheduled Bargaining Committee Meeting on March 22nd.



Here is the Zoom meeting link:

Zoom Link for Wellspring Townhall Meeting

Meeting ID: 976 482 2135



We need to hear from you!



We are looking for your input as it's critical for your Stewards Committee and Staff Representative to know and understand your priorities. Local Issues include hours of work, casual call-in procedure, client vacations, out of town assignments and other areas specific to your worksite.



REMINDER: Please complete the Survey before March 19 at 5 pm.



Link to: Local Issues Bargaining Questionnaire / Survey



By filling out the Survey and coming to the Town Hall meeting, you give us a better idea of what we need to address and negotiate. This is especially helpful in coming up with proposals for a Local Issues Addendum to our collective agreement.



In Solidarity,



Kathleen Mann, BCGEU Staff Representative

Jaela Villegas, BCGEU Organizer

Kate Banky, Local 301 Chair



