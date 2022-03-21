our union wanted to update you about collective bargaining – thank you for taking the time to meet with us.



The collective agreement has expired, but the terms of the agreement remain in force until a new contract is negotiated and voted on by all union members.



We have met with your employer and are looking forward to getting to the bargaining table in September.



We look forward to connecting with you again in September, and wish you all a good summer.



In solidarity,



Paula Dribnenki

Staff Representative







Download PDF of notice here

UWU/MoveUP