Natalie Smith and Chad Carney-Leahy have been elected to the position of Western Canada Wilderness Committee bargaining committee members for the upcoming round of bargaining. Florenta Stoica was elected as an alternate member.



I look forward to working with them and will be reaching out to them soon to prepare for bargaining with your employer.



Let me take this opportunity to thank all candidates who stepped forward, and to the whole WCWC crew for your stellar engagement in the election process!



Now is the time to start thinking about key issues that need to be addressed in the collective agreement, which is also your job contract. If you have questions or ideas about changes to the Collective Agreement, please speak with one of your bargaining committee members. We will likely be surveying WCWC members individually as well – stay tuned to this space for details!



In solidarity,



Oliver Rohlfs

BCGEU Staff Representative



Download PDF of bulletin here





