Worksite visit- August 14th at 1:30 p.m.
Where: Staff Room
Your Local 404, Chairperson, Roshni Singh will be conducting a worksite visit on August 14th at 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. We will be in the Staff Room, at White Rock Seniors Village at 1183 Maple Street, White Rock.
Please come by to say "Hello." We look forward to seeing you all then.
- Receive a union orientation if you have not had one
- Fill out a membership card and verify your contact information
- Raise any Occupational Health & Safety concerns you may have
- Any other general union questions you may have
In solidarity,
Roshni Singh
Local 404 Chair
Kaja Ryzner
Staff Representative
Download PDF of notice here
UWU/MoveUP
Do you like this post?
BCGEU Headquarters is on the unceded and shared traditional territory of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Skxwú7mesh (Squamish) & Səlí̓ lwətaʔ (Tsleil-Waututh) peoples.