Published on July 25, 2023

Worksite visit- August 14th at 1:30 p.m.

Where:   Staff Room

Your Local 404, Chairperson, Roshni Singh will be conducting a worksite visit on August 14th at 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. We will be in the Staff Room, at White Rock Seniors Village at 1183 Maple Street, White Rock.
 
Please come by to say "Hello." We look forward to seeing you all then. 

  • Receive a union orientation if you have not had one
  • Fill out a membership card and verify your contact information
  • Raise any Occupational Health & Safety concerns you may have
  • Any other general union questions you may have

 
In solidarity,
 
Roshni Singh
Local 404 Chair

Kaja Ryzner
Staff Representative

