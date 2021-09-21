Congratulations! Your job action on Saturday refusing to work overtime put the employer on notice that you are willing to fight for your collective agreement!

Even though it was difficult to work short staffed, you remained committed to this job action. Your employer's last monetary proposals refused to acknowledge how long your collective agreement has been expired for, and this weekend we proved to them that you are united behind the bargaining committee's demands for a fair settlement.

We have heard reports that your employer used contract or replacement workers during the overtime ban. If you are aware of contract workers, please report the time, position, and any other relevant details to the bargaining committee immediately.

By committing to the overtime ban on Saturday, we have cemented our strike mandate and can continue job action up to and including a full strike if necessary to get a fair agreement.

This notice was sent via email. If you did not receive this bulletin in your personal email, log into the Member's Portal at members.bcgeu.ca and make sure your contact information is correct and up to date.

In solidarity,

Tony Jillings – Bargaining Committee Chair

Roseanne Parsons – Bargaining Committee Member

Bonny Swanson – Bargaining Committee Member

Sheila Matthen – Staff Representative, Negotiations



Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP