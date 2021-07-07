In an effort to reach a settlement with your employer without needing to withdraw services, your Union has filed for mediation at the Labour Relations Board. Your strong strike vote will help your bargaining committee demonstrate to a mediator that you are united and ready to pursue job action to get a fair agreement.

We have advised the employer that we are ready and willing to negotiate essential service levels while pursuing mediation. We would like to get essential service levels agreed to so we can pursue job action if we are unable to reach a settlement with the help of a mediator.

To keep updated on mediation and job action, make sure you are receiving Union communications to your personal email address. If you did not receive this message in your email, log on to the Member's Portal at members.bcgeu.ca to ensure your current email address is up to date.

In solidarity,

Tony Jillings, Bargaining Committee Chair

Bonny Swanson, Bargaining Committee Member

Sheila Matthen – Staff Representative, Negotiations

Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP