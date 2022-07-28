Bargaining Update:

The Union and the Employer met on December 14th, 2022, to further discuss the outstanding monetary proposals.

There are still some significant differences between the Union's proposals and the Employer's proposals.

Your committee will continue to work representing your interests at the bargaining table.

The parties are scheduled to meet again on February 16th and February 23rd, 2023.

We will provide an update again at that time.

In the meantime, we are preparing for a worksite visit in January to answer your questions and provide information about the bargaining process and next steps. Keep an eye out for a notice regarding this visit.

Happy Holidays!

In solidarity,

Bargaining Committee:

Shannon Smith

Michelle Baraquel

Kayla Bilodeau

Kevin Hagglund

Staff Representative



UWU/MoveUP