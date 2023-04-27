Winter School 2024 will be taking place in-person at Harrison Hot Springs Resort! We are so excited that our communities will be able to come together, to learn and discuss with peers and colleagues at the upcoming Winter School. As we continue to work with the Canadian Labour Congress (CLC) on updating you with further details, please complete your registration application form to express your interest in attending. Please note, this form does not mean you are registered to attend Winter School. Upon receipt of your registration/application, it will be forwarded to your Component Education Committee for consideration.

Once your Component has made their decision on who is approved to attend, you will be contacted by our Department to finalize your attendance.

Please complete by October 30, 2023: Winter School 2024 Application.





UWU/MoveUP