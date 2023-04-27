Click here to find info on COVID-19

Published on August 01, 2023

Date:     August 16th, 2023

To:         Local 404 BCGEU Members at Cascade Lodge & Manor

Re:         Work Site Visit - August 16th at 9:30am 
 
Where:   Lunchroom
                        
                        
Your Local 404, Chairperson, Roshni Singh will be conducting a worksite visit on August 16th at 9:30am to 1:00pm. We will be in the Lunchroom, at Cascade Lodge & Manor at 45586 McIntosh Drive, Chilliwack.
 
Please come by to say "Hello.” We look forward to seeing you all then.
 

  • Receive a Union orientation if you have not had one
  • Fill out a membership card and verify your contact information
  • Raise any Occupational Health & Safety concerns you may have
  • Any other general Union questions you may have

 
In Solidarity,
 
Roshni Singh                             
Local 404 Chair       
  
Kaja Ryzner
Staff Representative


Download PDF of notice here


