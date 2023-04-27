Date: August 16th, 2023
To: Local 404 BCGEU Members at Cascade Lodge & Manor
Re: Work Site Visit - August 16th at 9:30am
Where: Lunchroom
Your Local 404, Chairperson, Roshni Singh will be conducting a worksite visit on August 16th at 9:30am to 1:00pm. We will be in the Lunchroom, at Cascade Lodge & Manor at 45586 McIntosh Drive, Chilliwack.
Please come by to say "Hello.” We look forward to seeing you all then.
- Receive a Union orientation if you have not had one
- Fill out a membership card and verify your contact information
- Raise any Occupational Health & Safety concerns you may have
- Any other general Union questions you may have
In Solidarity,
Roshni Singh
Local 404 Chair
Kaja Ryzner
Staff Representative
