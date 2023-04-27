Click here to find info on COVID-19

Worksite Visits for Lake District Maintenance - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on June 26, 2023

Earl Haward, Local Chair, and Jeff Morgan, Staff Representative will be visiting the following worksites: 
Wednesday, August 9, 2023 in the Morning:

  • Burns Lake Yard

    •  Wednesday, August 9, 2023 in the Afternoon:

  • Southbound Yard

    •  Thursday, August 10, 2023 in the Morning:

    • Houston Yard


    The purpose of the worksite visit is to meet members in their workplace, update member information, answer any questions, and hand out Collective Agreements.
     
    In Solidarity,
     
    Jeff Morgan, Staff Representative
    Earl Haward, Local Chair
     


