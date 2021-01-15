The bargaining committee nominations for York House School have now closed. We received five nominees for three available position, however I am pleased to announce that your union has approved the election of two additional committee members. Accordingly, all five nominees have been acclaimed into the positions they were nominated for.

Please join me in congratulating your bargaining committee members:

Bargaining Unit Chair

Alison Waterhouse

Committee Members

Philip Coates

Christopher Cropley

Danika Murray

Clint Robertson

In the coming weeks, the Bargaining Committee will schedule a "Covid-19 safe" meeting to review priorities and develop bargaining proposals prior to starting negotiations with the Employer. In order to do so, it is important that your bargaining committee is aware of what is most important to you in your job contract.

Please take the time to fill out the attached bargaining survey and return it directly to your bargaining committee or by email to area03@bcgeu.ca with attention to Larisa Mills by:

Friday, February 5, 2021

The answers that you provide will help the committee draft proposals on the issues that are most important to you.

In solidarity,

Larisa Mills

Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here

Download bargaining questionnaire here





