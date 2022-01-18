On January 20, a new tentative agreement was reached for York House School Society. Your bargaining committee would like to invite members to a ratification meeting to review the ratification document and answer your questions before you cast your vote. Details on how to vote are included below.



The ratification document is available here



Ratification Meeting



The bargaining committee has scheduled the ratification meeting by Zoom call to ensure that as many members as possible can attend. The meeting will be held on:



Thursday, January 27 at 5:15pm



You can join by computer or phone.

Join by Zoom: Please contact area office for details.



You can join by computer or phone using the details below.

At the meeting the bargaining committee will review the negotiated changes to your agreement and you will have the opportunity to ask questions. Members are encouraged to submit any questions about the ratification document or other related matters to a bargaining committee member before the meeting.



Ratification Voting



We are pleased to announce electronic voting for this ratification process. You will receive an email with a link to vote online and your unique voting credential. Please participate and vote. This is the only method for casting a ballot. If you or another member does not receive a voting credential, please contact [email protected].



When Can I Vote?



Balloting will open on Thursday, January 27 at 7:00pm

The deadline to cast a ratification vote is Monday, January 31 at 3:00pm.

Results will be available within 24 hours of the vote closing.



In solidarity,



Alison Waterhouse, Bargaining Committee Chair

Danika Murray, Bargaining Committee Member

Philip Coates, Bargaining Committee Member

Clint Robertson, Bargaining Committee Member

Alexis Lum, Bargaining Committee Member

Larisa Mills, Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here

Download ratification document here





UWU/MoveUP