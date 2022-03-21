Are you a night shift worker? Are you interested in supporting research about the health effects of working nights?



Researchers from UBC and the BC Cancer Research Institute are studying the health effects of working nights, and whether taking melatonin supplements can help. They are looking for night shift workers in the Lower Mainland to participate in their study. If you meet all the criteria (see attached) and are included in the research, you'll receive a $300 honorarium.



This is a great opportunity for you to contribute to a better understanding of how night shifts can impact the health of workers like you. The BC Federation of Labour and the BCGEU support this BC-based academic research project.



We really encourage you to get involved! More information is attached. To volunteer as a participant, please email [email protected] or phone 604-675-8056.



Download PDF UBC Melatonin Study















