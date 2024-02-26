We are pleased to announce that your new Collective Agreement has been ratified, with 87.3% voting in favour. Thank you to all who took the time to attend our Information Session, ask questions and vote on your agreement.



Once the new collective agreement has been formatted and finalized, a copy will be available online.



If you have any remaining questions, please reach out to a member of your bargaining committee.



In solidarity,



Sterling Haugen, Bargaining Committee Member

Charline Lachance, Bargaining Committee Member

Falon Renshaw, Bargaining Committee Member

Angela Mahlmann, Staff Representative, Negotiations





Download PDF of notice here

UWU/MoveUP