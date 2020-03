Steward elections closed for two (2) steward positions on Monday, March 2, 2020.



We are pleased to announce that Sukhi Seera & Liza Villa are the new stewards at Fraser Health Authority - Tri-Cities Home Health.



Please join us in wishing Sukhi and Liza well in their new positions.



In Solidarity,



Nicki Pearson

Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here.





UWU/MoveUP