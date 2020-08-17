Ensuring the health and safety of everyone who enters our buildings is paramount as we move through this next phase of the pandemic.
As part of Phase 3 of the provincial Restart Plan, the BCGEU has been working over the past several weeks to develop protocols and put in safety measures that will allow us to safely re-open all of our offices to staff and members. To that end, the BCGEU is starting a phased re-opening of all offices beginning Monday, July 20th. Staff will be returning to the offices under new, enhanced safety protocols. Members may not attend the offices until staff have had sufficient time to assess and adjust to the new protocols. After that period, members will be able to attend their office by appointment only. Check back here regularly for updates on when access to the offices will be available to members.
Ensuring the health and safety of everyone who enters our buildings is paramount as we move through this next phase of the pandemic.
As part of Phase 3 of the provincial Restart Plan, the BCGEU has been working over the past several weeks to develop protocols and put in safety measures that will allow us to safely re-open all of our offices to staff and members. To that end, the BCGEU is starting a phased re-opening of all offices beginning Monday, July 20th. Staff will be returning to the offices under new, enhanced safety protocols. Members may not attend the offices until staff have had sufficient time to assess and adjust to the new protocols. After that period, members will be able to attend their office by appointment only. Check back here regularly for updates on when access to the offices will be available to members.
Your participation needed: classification redesign of HSPBA collective agreement - BCGEU
Your participation needed: classification redesign of HSPBA collective agreement - BCGEU
Published on August 17, 2020
Your participation needed: classification redesign of HSPBA collective agreement
As part of the 2019-2022 collective agreement, a joint working group of the Health Science Professionals Bargaining Association (HSPBA) and Health Employers' Association of BC (HEABC) was established to continue the work of modernizing the HSPBA classification system to address anomalies and regularize a number of professions and professional practice issues that have developed in a changing health care system.
$10 million was negotiated to fund the first steps of a wholesale restructuring of the classification system to address decades-old inequities in job categories.
Phased in over three years, the agreement is to make changes to the classification system that will address existing inequities, improve recruitment and retention, and support the government's modernizing of the health care delivery in the province, including the creation of community-based multidisciplinary health care teams.
The next step of the joint committee's work is to assess the circumstances of members' jobs that may be affected by the next steps of the modernization project as outlined in provisions (r), (s), and (t) of Appendix A of the Memorandum of Agreement re HSPBA Classification Redesign - Interim Agreement. (Reference: Pages 83-89 of the summary of changes to the HSPBA collective agreement.) Members are asked to complete a survey to the best of their ability so that the union has the best information available in matching job functions to the appropriate classification and rate of pay.
Information gathered by the BCGEU is secure and solely for the purpose of establishing correct classification and wage rates for members in jobs captured by this phase of the classification redesign.
Deadline for completion of the survey is midnight, September 14, 2020.