Thank you for all that you are doing to keep your community and all of B.C. going through this extraordinary time.



Your union is here for you. We are in communication with your employers and advocating for your rights and best interests as operations change due to the pandemic. We understand some of you are uncertain about the future of your employment and we want to assure you that we will ensure your employers adhere to the language and rights of your collective agreements.



As you navigate physical distancing and PPE at work, layoffs and recalls, working from home and adjusting workloads, and anything else, be sure to reach out to your bargaining chair, a steward, your local executive or the component executive.



Your union’s COVID-19 online information hub is also an excellent resource. Visit bcgeu.ca/covid for guidance and information regarding your pension, your occupational health and safety rights, income replacement benefits, childcare needs for essential service workers, etc. Our COVID-19 FAQ page covers a range of common topics as well.



In solidarity,



Cindy Battersby, Component 7 Vice President





