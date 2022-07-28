Last year a grievance was filed with respect to employees not being properly paid when working on Christmas and New Year's Day. We are happy to announce that this grievance has been resolved with a positive outcome for membership.



When employees work on Christmas Day or New Year's Day, and it falls on a day in an employee's scheduled rotation, then the employee will have a lieu day added to their lieu bank and be paid at double time and a half.



Employees who worked Christmas or New Year's Day last year were incorrectly paid double time for their hours worked instead of double time and a half. The Employer has agreed to make those employees whole for that half day of pay owed and will be applying the Collective Agreement correctly in the future.



Attached for your information is a copy of the settlement agreement. If you have any questions, please reach out to a shop steward for assistance.



Download PDF of notice here

Download settlement agreement here





UWU/MoveUP