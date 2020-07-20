Ensuring the health and safety of everyone who enters our buildings is paramount as we move through this next phase of the pandemic.
As part of Phase 3 of the provincial Restart Plan, the BCGEU has been working over the past several weeks to develop protocols and put in safety measures that will allow us to safely re-open all of our offices to staff and members. To that end, the BCGEU is starting a phased re-opening of all offices beginning Monday, July 20th. Staff will be returning to the offices under new, enhanced safety protocols. Members may not attend the offices until staff have had sufficient time to assess and adjust to the new protocols. After that period, members will be able to attend their office by appointment only. Check back here regularly for updates on when access to the offices will be available to members.
Zoom Information Session at Down's Residence - BCGEU
Published on July 20, 2020
WORKSITE: Down's Residence
LOCAL: 807
DATE: Friday, July 24, 2020
TIME: Info Session #1 – 11 a.m. Info Session #2 – 2:30 p.m.
PLACE: via Zoom (see below)
In place of a worksite visit, BCGEU invites you to attend either one of these virtual information sessions. The same information will be provided at each session. This is an opportunity for all BCGEU members at Down's Residence to meet with a staff representative and to discuss procedures on how to bring forward workplace concerns to the union. Please make every effort to attend one of these sessions.
NOTE:You will need to install the Zoom app on your mobile device or download the Zoom software onto your computer in order to join. It is recommended to do this ahead of time. When you are ready to join the meeting, simply click the appropriate link below, and your Zoom application should automatically open.