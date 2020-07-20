 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
  2. Zoom Information Session at Down's Residence - BCGEU

Published on July 20, 2020

WORKSITE:   Down's Residence

LOCAL:          807

DATE:            Friday, July 24, 2020

TIME:            Info Session #1 – 11 a.m.
                      Info Session #2 – 2:30 p.m.

PLACE:           via Zoom (see below)
 
In place of a worksite visit, BCGEU invites you to attend either one of these virtual information sessions. The same information will be provided at each session. This is an opportunity for all BCGEU members at Down's Residence to meet with a staff representative and to discuss procedures on how to bring forward workplace concerns to the union. Please make every effort to attend one of these sessions.

NOTE:You will need to install the Zoom app on your mobile device or download the Zoom software onto your computer in order to join. It is recommended to do this ahead of time. When you are ready to join the meeting, simply click the appropriate link below, and your Zoom application should automatically open.


Join Info Session #1:
https://zoom.us/j/93273835894?pwd=cUFxQUVCdjBBYnpFNGt0eDRZTGpYUT09
Meeting ID: 932 7383 5894
Passcode: 785059
 
Join Info Session #2:
https://zoom.us/j/97304411072?pwd=ZE1XcEJVUTZnRmxoYjNKOXk2dlRjUT09
Meeting ID: 973 0441 1072
Passcode: 793185


 
In solidarity,


Nicole Pallone
Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here



