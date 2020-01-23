Earlier this month Angela Chiasson, the alternate elected to the bargaining committee, stepped in in place of Cathy Carson. Angela is now fully up to speed at the bargaining table and we thank her for stepping in on short notice.

We met with the employer again on January 17, 2020 and we are continuing to work through the most challenging issues that remain outstanding at the bargaining table. We are committed to finding our way to common ground that reflects your bargaining priorities. We will be meeting with the employer again on February 3, 2020, as we continue to work towards a tentative agreement.

We will keep you updated as we continue through this process. Thank you for your support.

REMINDER: BCGEU members are getting a new Member ID card this fall so make sure your mailing address is up to date! Go to www.bcgeu.ca/card-questions for details.

In solidarity,

Your Bargaining Committee:

Lee McArthur - Raven Daycare

Barbara Undurraga - Pioggia Daycare

Angela Chiasson - Sade Daycare

[Cathy Carson - Canada Goose Daycare]

Andrea Davis, Staff Representative – Negotiations

